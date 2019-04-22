Marathon effort from over 70 great Ewan

Anster Haddies raced at both home and abroad during another busy week for the club.

Over 70 stalwart Ewan Davidson ran in the Boston Marathon and finishing in a time of 4hrs 5 minutes 18 seconds.

Saturday saw a busy day of Parkrun 5ks.

Beginning at Kirkcaldy Jas Baillie ran 22.40, Robyn Mcdonald 26.15 and Jacqui Mcdonald 27.54.

Loch Leven was the venue for Bill Simpson ran a course PB of 23.40.

Eric Anderson was a first timer at Lochore Meadows and ran 21.26.

Down Under runner Duncan Hall ran at the Darebin Parkrun near Melbourne in a time of 19.17.

Sunday saw glorious but a little too hot weather for some runners at The Nutcracker Easter trail race at Balbirnie Park Markinch, over a 4.5 mile course of plenty uphills and stream crossings.

Ross Young was first Haddie home in fifth place overall in 30.59, followed by George Findlay in 35.46.

Lynne Herd was next in 37.05 with Chloe Herd running 42.27, Jacqui Mcdonald ran 44.12 with Tracy Chalmers 45.40.

Training returns to Waid Academy Sports Centre this Wednesday at 6.30pm where all are made welcome to take part as all abilities are catered for.

For all information on the Anster Haddies go to haddies.weebly.com