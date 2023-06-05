The John Dixon Park event, the first on the Fife Games calendar enjoyed it's biggest crowd for a number of years, boosted by many overseas visitors. The organisers received good entries for all events including 140 Highland dancers and 12 pipe bands.

The pipe band contest at Markinch is the oldest in Scotland, the almost 100 year old Burgh trophy for the top band on the day was won by Edradour Pitlochry and Blair Atholl. There was a good turn out for the athletic and cycling events with the top prize of the day the £200 which goes to the winner of the 90 metres handicap which was won on this occasion by Euan Smith, Central AC.

The top Youth athlete of the day was Daniel Lawson, Kelso, and he was presented with the Markinch Ibrox Boys shield which is awarded annually to commemorate the memory of the five boys from Markinch who lost their lives in the 1971 Ibrox Disaster. Isaac Small, 17 from Deeside CC retained his title in the Scottish 8000 metres grass track cycle championship. Midway through proceedings fun races took place for children of all ages as well as their parents.

Action from the heavyweight events at Markinch Highland Games