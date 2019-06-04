Markinch Highland Games survives ground inspection – report and results

Markinch Highland Games only went ahead on Sunday following a 6.00 am inspection.

At that time the rain was teeming down, but the committee stuck by the weather forecast and the event went ahead in rain free conditions with the sun appearing at 3pm until close of play at 6pm.

Unfortunately, the Highland Dancing had to be moved to the Town Hall but in hindsight could probably have taken place in the park.

There was excellent competition in all the various track and field events.

The epic battle for the SHGA 2019 heavy event championship continued between the two main protagonists Vlad Tulacek, Czech Republic and Lukasz Wenta, East Kilbride.

Tulacek just missed on ground records by inches in the light and heavy shot putt competitions.

He also won the 16lb hammer, caber, and shared weight over the bar with Lukasz.

The latter won the 28lb weight for distance with Murdo Masterson the victor in the 22lb hammer.

The Scottish 8000m Cycle Championship was won by defending champion Charles Fletcher, Grantown on Spey.

Newcomer to the circuit, Cederick Sachet, was runner-up, but the Frenchmen gained revenge in the Deil tak the Hindmost as he edged out Fletcher in a photo finish.

In the track events the £200 prize for the winner of the Open 90m handicap went to Marcus Archer, Aberdeen AC.

The Ibrox Trophy which commemorates the loss of five boys from Markinch in the 1971 Ibrox Disaster was won by Ryan McMichen, Hawick.

There was local success with Glenrothes veteran John Thomson winning the 1600m and Sheena Logan, Auchtermuchty, the victor in the 3200m.

The Games stages the oldest Pipe Band Contest in Scotland which dates back over a 100 years, the McKenzie Caledonian band emerged as the top band on the day for the third successive year.

Markinch Highland Games results

Athletics:

Open 90m - 1 Marcus Archer, Aberdeen AC; 2 Kieran Halliday, Central AC; 3 Cameron Smith, Central AC.

Open 200m - 1 K Halliday; 2 Euan Smith, Central AC; 3 Tony Daffurn, Wishaw.

Open 400m - 1 M Archer, 2 Skye Marshall, Pitreavie AC; 3 Daniel Paxton, Hawick.

800m - 1 Don Bradley, Inverness; 2 Matthew Fleming, Kelso; 3 Willie Bates, Tullibody.

1600m - 1 John Thomson, Glenrothes; 2 Ryan Lafferty, Fife AC; 3 Matthew Fleming, Kelso.

3200m - 1 Sheena Logan; 2 Ryan Lafferty; 3 Angela Bell, Forfar.

Youth 90m - 1 R McMichen, Hawick; 2 S McMichen, Hawick; 3 B Lyle, Kelso.

Youth 200m -1 R McMichen; 2 S McMichen; 3 Kyle McFarlane, Pitreavie AC.

Youth 400m - 1 Lucy Nuttal, Anstruther; 2 B Lyle; 3 Maddie Patterson, Hawick.

Youth 800m - 1 Erin McFarlane Pitreavie AC; 2 A Suttie, Anstruther; 3 Lily Simon, Pitreavie AC.

Youth 1600m - 1 A Suttie, Anstruther; 2 M Fleming, Kelso; 3 J Anderson, Anstruther.

Cycling:

Open 800m Fife Championship - 1 Jamie Penny, Newport; 2 Ryan Kier, Newburgh; 3 James Melville, Dumbarton.

Open 1600m - 1 Stevie Jackson, Strathaven; 2 Paul Anderson, Perth; 3 James Melville, Dumbarton.

Scottish 8000m Scottish Championship - Charles Fletcher, Grantown on Spey; 2 Cederic Sachet, France; 3 Stevie Jackson.

Deil tak the Hindmost - 1 C Sachet; 2 Charles Fletcher; 3 Steve Jackson.

Youth 800m - 1 Rory Thiel, Gauldry; 2 Ruebens Thomson, Grampian Tigers; 3 Isacc Small, Deeside.

Youth 1600m - 1 Heidi Thomson, Grampian; 2 A Murray, East Kilbride; 3 Isaac Small.

Heavy Events:

16lb Shot Putt - 1 Vlad Tulacek, Aberdeen 59’; 2 Lukasz Wenta, East Kilbride; 3 Murdo Masterson, Dunbeg.

22lb Shot Putt- 1 Vlad Tulacek 49’ 3.5’’; 2 Lukasz Wenta; 3 Murdo Masterson.

28lb Weight for Distance - 1 Lukasz Wenta 84’ 9’’; 2 Vlad Tulacek; 3 Stuart Anderson, Lochearnhead.

16lb Hammer - 1 Vlad Tulacek 137’; 2 Murdo Masterson; 3 Lukasz Wenta.

22lb Hammer - 1 Murdo Masterson 120’ 3’’; 2 Lukasz Wenta; 3 Vlad Tulacek.

Caber - 1 Vlad Tulacek; 2 Lukasz Wenta; 3 Stuart Anderson.

56lb Wo b-1 = Vlad Tulacek * Lukasz Wenta; 3 Stuart Anderson.

Solo Piping:

Senior Pibroch - 1 Timothy Ness Glasgow; 2 Edward Gaul, Dundee; 3 Brodie Watson, Edinburgh.

Senior MRS - 1 Jonathan Simpson, Boness; 2 Edward Gaul, Dundee; 3 Brodie Watson, Edinburgh.

Junior Pibroch - 1 Hazel Whyte, Larkhall; 2 Nicholas Knowles, Bathgate; 3 Liam Brown, Johnshaven.

Junior MRS - 1 Nicholas Knowles; 2 Hazel Whyte; 3 Liam Brown.

Pipe Bands:

Grade 1 - McKenzie Caledonian; Grade 2 - McKenzie Caledonian; Grade 3- Glenrothes & District; Grade 4A - Glenrothes & Dist; Grade 4B - Lochgelly HS.

Adult Drum Major - Andy Lyon, Royal Burgh of Stirling.

Junior Drum Major - Beth Turner, Uddingston Strathclyde.