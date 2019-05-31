Markinch Highland Games: What to see this weekend

All roads lead to John Dixon Park in Markinch this Sunday as it hosts the town’s annual Highland Games.

The organisers have received good entries for all events so there promises to be something for everyone at the ancient event.

There will be a quality line up in the heavy events with all the top strongmen on the circuit set to do battle throughout the afternoon in the various disciplines including shot putt, hammer and caber.

The Games stage the oldest pipe band contest in Scotland with winners’ names on the impressive Burgh Shield dating back 100 years.

Still on the tartan theme there will be solo piping contests for juniors and adults while outside the main arena a full programme of Highland dancing will take place with ages ranging from under-5s through to adults.

There will be a full programme of athletic events for both Open and Youth competitors with the top prize of £200 going to the winner of the Open 90 metres handicap which will be run on a Chariots of Fire type string-laned track, the only one of its kind remaining on the Scottish Games circuit.

The main event for the cyclists will be the Scottish 8000 metres grass track Championship.

Midway through the proceedings there will be fun races for children of all ages as well as there parents.

A full array of stalls, trade stands and side shows as well as a fun fair will be in attendance. This year’s Chieftain will be local man Terry Braid, who has been a long time supporter of the event.

The solo piping starts at 11am, the pipe contest at noon and all the events at 12.30pm.