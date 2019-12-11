Match points wasted by New Kids

St Andrews Table Tennis Club’s New Kids had a close contest against Telstars with five matches going to a deciding set.

But out of the five deciding sets, they were only able to win one.

Ian Brumwell saved the day and after a great comeback from 0-2 down to clinch the match against Stewart Clark.

Unfortunately, Telstars made the score line look a lot harsher than it could have been, winning 9-1.

New Kids were also playing Tass last week and this time they were not on the receiving end.

Tass could only field two players due to a late call-off and were dominated by the New Kids, who only lost one late match, hence reversing the score of their previous match to win 9-1.

Truants were receiving the same team (Tass) at home, and had called on Howard Lee as a reserve and he he was undefeated all night, winning all three singles and the doubles with Graham Wood, who also won his matches.

Knut was not so successful but will be pleased to add one point to contribute to an 8-2 victory for the Gauldry side.

Prospects had a tough time against Buccaneers, who got off to a great start, winning the first five matches 3-0. Louis McLeod eventually put Prospects on the scoreboard, defeating Murray Johnstone in three sets, however they had to wait till the final match to earn a second point thanks to Sandy Pearson, also against Murray. Buccaneers were pleased to smuggle 8 points back across the Tay.

Second Division Prefects were not playing.