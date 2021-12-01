Matthew Morgan reinforces his place as Scotland's No 1

Matthew Morgan has been leading the way in one of the nation’s fastest growing sports, footgolf

Morgan, who has now fully qualified and working as a PE teacher at Madras College in St Andrews, has enjoyed an excellent season competing in the FootGolf Association of Scotland National Tour this year, travelling across the nation competing at a total of 14 events, finishing on the podium for eight of these and winning four.

Following the tour, the association hosted an awards evening at the Castlecary Hotel where Morgan was presented with his National Champion trophy.

Morgan has been playing footgolf for six years, during which he has travelled across the world playing the world tour and represented the country in the national team.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The global pandemic has affected his international play, not being able to travel, but this has meant that he has been able to focus on the development of other players here in Scotland.

Morgan said: “It is an honour to win the Scottish National Tour, the players on the tour are amazing, and the quality which we have in Scotland makes winning this award so special.

“As a teacher it is important to me to show that success can be achieved and give students motivation to maintain a positive physical and mental health to the best of their ability.2

Stuart Taylor-Pearson of MM FootGolf said: ‘”The team at MM FootGolf are very proud of the success that Matthew has made this year, seeing the quality of players that are playing on the Scottish National Tour, it is a huge achievement to come out on top.

“Matthew is an inspiration for many, whether that is the other players out on the course, or the students he works with as a teacher at Madras College, and we feel it is important to provide motivation and inspiration for success.”