Matty Wilson gets his hands on Battle Trophy

Wilson posted scores of 69, 70, 68 and a closing round 73 to win by seven shots in bright but very windy last day conditions on the Craighead Links course

Leeds-born Wilson, 22, who now lives in Forres, was two shots in front at the end of Friday’s opening 36-holes, and found himself leading by three after Sunday morning’s third round.

Wilson and his rivals dropped shots on the final day in winds gusting up to 25 mph, with not one player over the last round managing to break 70.

Matty Wilson was a deserved winner of the Crail Battle Trophy. Pic by Kenny Smith

Wilson was leading by nine shots with two holes to play but proceeded to bogey both the 17th and 18th, but after four rounds, and in the first Battle Trophy since 2019, he emerged a seven-shot worthy champion. “It’s been an amazing two weeks, winning the Craigmillar Park Open and now the Battle Trophy at Crail,” Wilson said.

“I played in the event when it was last held three years ago and, seeing the trophy on the first tee, I thought to myself how impressive it looked but to be standing here holding the trophy, I feel very happy of what I have achieved."