Medal haul for Fife AC youngsters north and south of the border

Fife AC medal winner Katie Sandilands (right).

Firstly, the Scottish Schools Indoor Championships returned to the Emirates Arena in Glasgow during the week.

It was a busy two days for Andrew Thomson (Inverkeithing High School) who claimed excellent silver medals in both the O16 boys’ 800m and 1500m.

On Wednesday, Andrew won his 1500m heat in 4.06.22 before placing second in the final behind Corey Campbell of George Heriots.

Andrew’s time of 3.57.54 was only a fraction outside his personal best and was under the previous Scottish Schools Indoor record set back in 2006.

The following day, Andrew came back and won his 800m heat in 1.58.51 before placing second in the final in 1.57.92 behind Oscar Logan of Dalziel High School.

Struan Bennet (Kinross High School), who has been racing well over the cross country this winter, stepped down in distance to race the O16 boys 1500m alongside training partner Andrew.

After winning his heat in 4.13.42, he placed ninth in the final in a big personal best of 4.10.83.

There was a fantastic bronze medal for Katie Sandilands (Balwearie High School) who was third in the U16 girls’ 800m in 2.22.60 after winning her heat in 2.23.05 earlier in the day.

Just two days later, Ben Sandilands and Holly Ovens travelled to Sheffield to compete against some of the best young athletes from across the country at the British Age Group Indoor Championships.