Medal winning start to 2022 for Fife AC runners

Fife AC's Isla Hedley (171) at the Inter District XC. (Pic: Bobby Gavin)

Eight Fife AC athletes were selected to compete for the East of Scotland team against teams from the West of Scotland, North of Scotland, North of England and Scottish Students.

The club’s performance of the day came from Struan Bennet, who claimed an excellent bronze in the U17 men’s race behind East team-mates Corey Campbell and Connor Bell.

Close behind, having one of the best races of his life, was Reiss Marshall in fifth place.

Both Struan and Reiss were part of the gold medal winning East team, who placed seven in the top 10 and finished comfortably ahead of their rivals from the West.

Isla Hedley, who enjoyed a hugely successful 2021 over the track, road and hills, got this year off to a superb start with fifth place in the U17 women’s race.

As second placed athlete from the East, she played an important role in helping her team claim team silver.

Full Fife AC results were as follows: U13 boys – 23 Finch Geary 12.12 (team gold); U15 girls – 12 Eliza Konig 16.16, 16 Katie Sandilands 16.22 (both team silver); U17 women – 5 Isla Hedley 24.04 (team silver); U17 men – 3 Struan Bennet 19.48, 5 Reiss Marshall 20.17 (team gold); Senior women – 10 Megan Crawford 26.20 (team gold); Senior men – 16 Lewis Rodgers 22.28 (team bronze).

Congratulations to Fife AC junior Katie Sandilands, who has been selected as one of 15 young athletes to join the Scottish Athletics Young People’s Forum.

The Young People’s Forum is a new national group which will give young athletes a voice in all aspects of the planning, development and delivery of athletics in Scotland.

There were more than 40 applications from across the country and Katie had to take part in a group interview and an individual interview in order to gain selection.

Katie, who is a successful middle distance athlete and trains with coach Steve Doig’s group, said: “I wanted to be a member of the Forum because I really enjoy athletics and want to see what we can do to encourage more children of all ages to take part and stay in athletics as it’s something you can do all your life.