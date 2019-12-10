Medals galore as Cupar swimmers are on form

A large group of Cupar and District Swimmers competed at the Fife Championships at Glenrothes.

The event featured 50m sprint races and a 100m individual medley.

In the 50m backstroke, Molly Williams reached the final in the 11 and under girls event by swimming a personal best in the heats. She finished eighth in the final, with Andrew Sanderson finishing seventh for the boys in the same age group. Liam Black (12-13 age group) was placed eighth in his final. In the 16 years and over boys event, Oliver Goad came first, swimming his fastest ever time to get to the final. Findlay Baillie took the bronze medal also with a a PB.

Ella McGeorge secured the bronze medal in the 12-13 girls 50m breaststroke final, with Hannah Staal picking up sixth place in the 14-15 girls final.

Andrew was also sixth in the under 11 age group final, and Euan Gray swam his fastest ever time to get to the 12-13 boys final, finishing eighth, with Findlay picking up a silver medal in the 16 and over group.

Andrew continued his excellent day, coming fifth in the 11 and under 50m butterfly final, with Rebecca Black coming sixth in the same age group for the girls, with a personal best.

Oliver and Findlay also continued their success, with gold and silver medals respectively in the 16 and over boys final.

Caera Baillie had to endure a swim-off to decide if she was first or second reserve for the 12-13 girls final. She swam an excellent personal best to become first reserve.

In the 50m freestyle, Rebecca came eighth and Andrew fifth in the 11 and under finals, with Andrew swimming his fastest ever time to qualify. Liam came eighth in the 12-13 boys final, and once again Oliver and Findlay dominated the 16 and over boys final, coming first and second respectively.

Findlay secured silver in the 100m individual medley event with his fastest ever time, and this combined with his other medals meant he won the overall best boy trophy for the 16 and overs.