Memorial cup contests in Cupar score a big success

This year’s George Duncan Memorial Cup competitions took place recently at the Duffus Park, as part of the Cupar Hearts Testimonial Day.

The competition had its usual George Duncan 5-a-sides plus a junior boys’ competition and, for the first time, a girls’ competition.

With a large crowd of supporters in attendance, the competitions saw an amazing 17 teams in total, competing for the various trophies, medals and certificates.

The winners this year of the George Duncan Cup were Your Goalie’s Nightmare, with AM All Stars as runners-up.

In the junior boys’ competition, the trophy was won by Chicken Fried Rice, with Kirkcaldy Inter Black just missing out.

The girls’ winners were MurderonZidanesfloor.

Margaret Duncan, widow of George Duncan, and her family, acknowledged the support given by Cupar Soccer7s for all their planning, organising and refereeing on the day, and Cupar Hearts for providing the facilities.

Shona from Carol’s Shop Stall had donated goodies, which was appreciated. She also thanked Norma at the YMCA-YWCA for the publicity and co-ordination, Mike Donohoe for donation of medals, and the young people and coaches who had come along and made the event such a great success.

If any young people would now like to take up football as their sport, and perhaps participate in next year’s competitions, then they can join Cupar Soccer 7s.

Established in 2000, the qualified volunteers coach and train approximately 230 young people aged between five and 17.

It would be an opportunity to play and learn about football in a safe and secure environment.

More information can be found at www.cuparsoccer7s.co.uk