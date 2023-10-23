Memorial event set to bring anglers to Kirkcaldy and Leven beaches

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Organisers have confirmed the dates as November 4 and 5, and the Saturday session at Kirkcaldy promenade is from 10:00am to 2:00pm at Kirkcaldy and the second from 11:00am to 3:00pm at Leven.

Registration for both days is from 8:00am to 9:00am and the end car park at Kirkcaldy Promenade, near Morrisons, and there are only 50 pegs available. Lugworm and mackerel are the only baits allowed. Entry is £40 for the two days and Penn Sea League points are on offer. Contact David Dobbie on 07940 111729 or Alan Combe on 07872 899791. All fish are measured and returned and there is a minimum measure of 15cm.