Memorial event set to bring anglers to Kirkcaldy and Leven beaches

Kirkcaldy’s beach will be the focus for around 50 anglers next weekend, weather permitting, for the first day of the popular Iain Reid Memorial Match.
By Nigel Duncan
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 10:52 BST- 1 min read
Organisers have confirmed the dates as November 4 and 5, and the Saturday session at Kirkcaldy promenade is from 10:00am to 2:00pm at Kirkcaldy and the second from 11:00am to 3:00pm at Leven.

Registration for both days is from 8:00am to 9:00am and the end car park at Kirkcaldy Promenade, near Morrisons, and there are only 50 pegs available. Lugworm and mackerel are the only baits allowed. Entry is £40 for the two days and Penn Sea League points are on offer. Contact David Dobbie on 07940 111729 or Alan Combe on 07872 899791. All fish are measured and returned and there is a minimum measure of 15cm.

Prizes are for first, second, third, zone and heaviest flat fish and the organisers are hoping for better weather than 12 months ago as the Kirkcaldy leg had to be switched because of high winds.

