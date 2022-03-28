Memorial motorsport event for Upper Largo's Andy Wilson reaches 20th year

Andy Wilson was a huge motorsport enthusiast

The Andy Wilson Memorial Autotest was set up by family and friends after he died following a cardiac arrest in 2002.

Wilson, who was 50, was a huge motorsport enthusiast and over the years, his memorial event has raised thousands of pounds for the British Heart Foundation (BHF).

This year’s event is being run by Glenrothes Motor Sports Club and held at Knockhill Racing Circuit.

Around 30 drivers are expected to take part from minis and MX5 sports cars through to specially built vehicles.

Speaking ahead of the event, organiser Bill Creevy, said: “From our very first Autotest back in 2002, this has been a wonderful annual tribute to Andy, who was a great friend to many and is very sadly missed.

"It will of course be even more poignant this year as we mark the 20th anniversary of Andy’s death.

"We are looking forward to welcoming drivers and spectators from Fife and beyond for a great day and to raising funds for a charity that is very close to all our hearts.”

The BHF is the largest independent funder of research into heart and circulatory disease in Scotland and is currently funding more than £60m in projects across ten universities.

James Jopling, head of BHF Scotland, said: “We are so grateful to everyone who has supported this wonderful event over the last 20 years in memory of Andy.