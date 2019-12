The recent Bob Stark Memorial 5km Race at Falkland raised the magnificent sum of £1700 for Prostate Cancer Scotland.

Race convenor Graham Bennison presented the cheque to Prostate Scotland’s Adam Gaines at their Haymarket Office in Edinburgh.

Thanks go to all who supported the race and the many helpers on the day, the Stark family, the Falkland Estate, Falkland Palace, Fife AC and to Jay Todd of Kirkcaldy firm Multiprint.