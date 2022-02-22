Michael Smith joins host of darts stars on the oche at Masters event in Alloa

The Masters XII event on Sunday, April 24, will feature some of the sport’s household names including 2022 PDC World Championship runner-up Michael Smith, two-time former PDC World Champion Adrian Lewis, ‘Superchin’ Daryl Gurney and Dave ‘Chizzy’ Chisnall.

Clackmannanshire Council’s licensing board considered the application relating to the exhibition on Tuesday morning and granted a licence which will allow alcohol to be served between 11am and 9pm on the day.

Up to 450 spectators are expected to attend the event, which is sponsored by The Royal Oak Hotel in Alloa, and there will be opportunities to meet the professional players as well as the chance for local amateurs to shine on the oche.

Michael Smith of England reacts during his Quarter-Finals Match against Gerwyn Price at the William Hill World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace (Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images)

Paul Fair, licensing standards officer, said he had “no concerns” about the event being staged and suggested stewarding levels could be higher than the council would normally stipulate as many players have their own stewarding arrangements.

“We specified a minimum of eight stewards but the indications are there could be 10 or 12, so there’s no problem assuming the local conditions are applied,” he said.

Councillor Les Sharp queried the suggested conditions attached to the licence, namely the fact that “young persons” are allowed access to all of the licensed area while “children” must remain in the upper balcony area - which isn’t licensed - for the duration of the event.

In response, Mr Fair clarified that the term “young persons” related to 16 and 17-year-olds, while “children” was anyone under 16.

He pointed out that there had been an element of disorder at a darts event locally several years ago, but assurances given in more recent years have seen similar events go off without any problems.

“There was an incident many years ago at one particular darts event where there was a significant outburst of bad behaviour by one of the competitors,” he said.

“But that sort of behaviour is no longer tolerated, and obviously 16 and 17-year-olds are exposed to adult behaviour in their daily lives.

“They are now allowed access to many licensed premises in the UK unaccompanied so it’s difficult to argue that the nature of this event would expose them to something they aren’t already exposed to.”

