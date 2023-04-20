Milnathort racehorse trainer Lucinda Russell a Grand National hero all over again

Jockey Derek Fox celebrating riding Corach Rambler to victory at Saturday's Grand National at Aintree (Photo: Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images)

8/1 favourite Corach Rambler, a nine-year-old bay gelding ridden by Derek Fox, won the four-mile steeplechase by more than two lengths, taking its £500,000 top prize.

That was Russell and Fox’s second success at the Merseyside showpiece event, following One for Arthur’s victory there in 2017.

Russell, 56, was delighted to pull off that winning double, saying: “It’s amazing, isn’t it?

“Truth be known, we’ve actually just spread some of One for Arthur’s ashes at the finishing line. Isn’t it lovely that he’s now passed on the baton to Corach?

“Arthur was a fantastic horse who changed my life and he gave me the confidence with Corach really.

“Corach is a life-changer as well. I think he’ll change a lot of the owners’ lives. He’s fantastic.”

The Arlary House Stables boss admitted her emotions had got the better of her as she watched Corach Rambler follow in One for Arthur’s footsteps, revealing: “As the tapes went up, I started crying, which is pathetic but this race does that to you. It’s just the release of emotion after producing the horse for the day.

“I was really scared beforehand, not scared about the test that we’re setting him, but you just worry about luck and worry that things will go wrong like a horse falling in front of him. You’re just scared of the unknown really.”

County Sligo-born Fox, 30, added: “I’ve been so lucky. The decision to move over the water from Ireland to work for Lucinda Russell is definitely the best decision I ever made.

“I owe it all to Lucinda really for giving me the opportunities and she’s very understanding of everything. All that support means everything.”

He was also full of praise for Corach Rambler, adding: “He has his own way of doing things and his own running style and you really have to just go with what he is feeling like on the day.

“He’s a remarkable horse with a great attitude and he’s so clever.”