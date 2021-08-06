Milnathort’s Laura Muir win Tokyo 2020 silver medal for 1,500m

Milnathort's Laura Muir celebrates after winning the silver medal in the women's 1,500m final on day 14 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Gamestoday, August 6 (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

The 28-year-old took the runner-up spot behind defending champion Faith Kipyegon in the women’s 1,500m final in Japan.

That was Muir’s first world or Olympic podium placing, though she’s come close numerous times before.

Five-time British champion Muir, ranked fourth in the world going into the games, finished fifth, fourth and fifth over 1,500m at the last three world championships and seventh at the Brazil Olympics five years ago.

Laura Muir holding up her silver medal on the podium after the women's 1,500m race at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games today (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

She was just a whisker behind Kenyan Kipyegon and ahead of world champion Sifan Hassan.

Muir overtook Holland’s Hassan on the back straight to finish second to Kipyegon, 27.

Her time of three minutes and 54.5 seconds has shattered her own 2016 British record of 3:55.22.

Inverness-born Muir appeared overwhelmed to have finally landed a medal after the best part of a decade trying and lay down on the track afterwards.

Laura Muir after winning the silver medal at the women's 1,500m final at Olympic Stadium in Tokyo today (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Kipyegon, defending the title she won at Rio 2016, finished in 3:53.11, a new Olympic record, and Hassan, 28, in 3:55.86

Muir said: “I don’t know what to say. I’ve worked so hard for so long.

“I’ve been fourth, fifth twice, sixth and seventh every year since 2015, and with everything last year being postponed and not knowing what was going on, I got a silver.

“I just tried to be as best prepared as possible for any situation and I just trained as hard as I could so that this would happen and I’ve been so nervous all week. Why is the 1,500 at the end?

“I want to thank everyone supporting me, mum, dad and gran for all supporting me at home, and Jemma Reekie. I couldn’t wish for a better friend and training partner.

“My coach Andy Young has sacrificed the last ten years for that four-minute performance.

“It felt like 3:54 because it was hurting. That last 100m, I don’t think I’ve ever been so scared in my life that someone was going to come past me and I would drop to fourth. I just gave it everything in that last stretch.