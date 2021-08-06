Milnathort’s Laura Muir win Tokyo 2020 silver medal for 1,500m
MIlnathort’s Laura Muir today, August 6, set a new British record as she won a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics.
The 28-year-old took the runner-up spot behind defending champion Faith Kipyegon in the women’s 1,500m final in Japan.
That was Muir’s first world or Olympic podium placing, though she’s come close numerous times before.
Five-time British champion Muir, ranked fourth in the world going into the games, finished fifth, fourth and fifth over 1,500m at the last three world championships and seventh at the Brazil Olympics five years ago.
She was just a whisker behind Kenyan Kipyegon and ahead of world champion Sifan Hassan.
Muir overtook Holland’s Hassan on the back straight to finish second to Kipyegon, 27.
Her time of three minutes and 54.5 seconds has shattered her own 2016 British record of 3:55.22.
Inverness-born Muir appeared overwhelmed to have finally landed a medal after the best part of a decade trying and lay down on the track afterwards.
Kipyegon, defending the title she won at Rio 2016, finished in 3:53.11, a new Olympic record, and Hassan, 28, in 3:55.86
Muir said: “I don’t know what to say. I’ve worked so hard for so long.
“I’ve been fourth, fifth twice, sixth and seventh every year since 2015, and with everything last year being postponed and not knowing what was going on, I got a silver.
“I just tried to be as best prepared as possible for any situation and I just trained as hard as I could so that this would happen and I’ve been so nervous all week. Why is the 1,500 at the end?
“I want to thank everyone supporting me, mum, dad and gran for all supporting me at home, and Jemma Reekie. I couldn’t wish for a better friend and training partner.
“My coach Andy Young has sacrificed the last ten years for that four-minute performance.
“It felt like 3:54 because it was hurting. That last 100m, I don’t think I’ve ever been so scared in my life that someone was going to come past me and I would drop to fourth. I just gave it everything in that last stretch.
“I don’t know if that national record will be broken, but that medal is mine.”