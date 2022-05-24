Mixed results for Fifers at Cowdenbeath Racewall

Andrew Mathieson in his Saloon.

It looked as if the driver they all had to beat was Lochgelly’s Andrew Mathieson who started off the meeting in fine style recording wins in both of his heats.

On both occasions he made light of closing down the leading cars and once he had got ahead went through to two comfortable wins.

His luck ran out during the final when an early brush with the wall saw him have to retire.

Kyle Irvine (Glenrothes) picked up a fifth then a fourth in his heats but then had to be content with third place in the final although he was catching the cars ahead when the race ended.

In the Prostock Basics the Fife drivers were playing catch up to two sprightly white grade drivers with Graeme Dignan (Methilhill) picking up the runner up spot in the opening heat but after that had to settle for third places in heats two and the final.

Callum Rennie (Glenrothes), the points leader had a quiet night and his best result was a fourth spot in the opening heat.

The Ministox races were dominated by Robbie Armit who won the Dash for the Tyre race and then heats one and two.

It looked as if Armit was on his way to a clean sweep although under pressure from Charlie Hardie in the final.

Going into the pit bend for the last time Hardie sent Armit crashing out of the race and this allowed Rian Mitchell (Kirkcaldy) through to win from Jake Wilson (Lochgelly).

Jeorgie Honeyman (Cowdenbeath) had a good night’s racing in her Micro F2 starting off with a tenth place in the opening heat before adding a ninth place in heat two.

During her last race of the night, she ended up in fifth place.

This weekend will see all the action take place on Sunday afternoon.

The drivers will be competing in the BriSCA F2 World Championship qualifying round as well as battling it out for the Jim Clark Trophy Final, with Saloons and ORCi Stock Rods in action.