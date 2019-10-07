Monster effort by Leven runners at Loch Ness

On the south side of Loch Ness, on the windswept and bleak moor above Fort Augustus, the route of the Loch Ness Marathon starts.

The narrow metalled road then drops down to the loch side and heads arrow-straight for the 26.2 miles to the finish in Inverness, passing through some of the most picturesque woodlands in Scotland.

Loch Ness is the home to many unknowns and four Leven Las Vegas runners on Sunday contemplated one of the biggest unknowns and challenges a runner can face, could they complete their first-ever marathon?

In the wind and rain Kerrie Donald, Tracey Mayes, Tam Mayes and Susan Kerr lined up at the start of the Loch Ness Marathon with wise words of advice from LLV marathon veteran Peter Rieu-Clarke to help them along.

It ended well with all four finishing the run successfully with Peter setting a marathon personal best.

Also on Sunday in Fife three LLV, Heather Ford, Claire Doak and Jenni Johnstone took part in the Giffordtown 5k, a fast out and back run along quiet country roads near Ladybank.

Heather Ford took advantage of the flat and fast route to set a new personal best for a 5k.

Also on the 5k trail at local parkruns were Tricis Bain and Karen Nolan with Gozde Ozakinci getting her parkrun pb down in South Manchester.

Every ten weeks LLV holds a pursuit race where the winner is not the fastest, but the runner who has improved the most.

This time the winner of the Caley Cup was Dawn Aitken who has made excellent progress since completing the LLV Couch to 5k course in the summer.

Other runners received awards with Claire Doak getting a special LLV mug for having completed one hundred training sessions.