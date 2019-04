The first transfer action of the post-season at the Fife Ice Arena has seen one player leave the club.

Craig Moore has left the Fife Flyers and moved west to sign for Glasgow Clan.

The Glenrothes-born blue-liner returned to the Kingdom in December to sign up for the remainder of the season In Kirkcaldy after leaving Cardiff Devils.

A former pupil of Glenrothes High School, 23-year-old Moore was a Flyers season ticket holder growing up.