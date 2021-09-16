More Ryder Cup golfers confirm for the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

Padraig Harrington will captain Europe against the USA at the Ryder Cup before competing at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

And those caught up in the emotion of cheering on the Europeans at Whistling Straits next week will get the chance to see their heroes in the flesh a week later.

The organisers of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship have this week confirmed that European players Tyrrell Hatton and Shane Lowry have booked their places on the entry list for the competition’s 20th anniversary, along with team captain Padraig Harrington.

Harrington and Hatton are both two-time winners and each will be hoping to become the first to win the championship for the third time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Another Ryder Cup team member, Tommy Fleetwood, twice runner-up and current holder of the team championship with Ogden Phipps, has already announced he will play.

Billy Horschel, number 18 in the world rankings, will also be playing at St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns, hoping to win his second straight European Tour event after his dramatic final hole victory in the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

He, like Tony Finau, the world number 10, is hoping to become the first American winner of the Alfred Dunhill Links.

There will be a Scottish contingets, and a local challenge, with Calum Hill, from Kinross, amongst those also confirmed.

Hill headed into last week’s event at Wentworth knowing that, if he won the tournament, he would have been part of Harrington's team.

Despite posting a second round 67, a Thursday round of 78 had inflicted too much damage on the 26-year-old’s scorecard and he missed the cut.

Hill put himself in that position thanks to a positive opening to this season’s European Tour campaign, winning his first tour title at the Cazoo Classic.

Still chasing his first title on the European Tour is Drumoig’s Connor Syme.

Syme wasn’t part of the field at Wentworth and is sitting out this week’s tour event, the Dutch Open in the Netherlands.

He will be part of the Dunhill entry list, though.