More than 50 anglers contest latest Scottish sea fishing round

Coloured water made fishing tough for entrants in the Scottish Federation of Sea Anglers (SFSA) match on Riverside Drive in Dundee.

Best baits were peeler crab tipped with fish or just straight peeler and the organisers used a continental pay out style, aimed at sharing prizes better.

Kirkcaldy-based Mike Horn, president of the SFSA, won Zone 1 with 471 points and second was Callum Culbert, a member of the Scottish youth team, with 459 points. He is from Aberdeen.

Third was Davy Cooper, who is part of the world championship team, with 351 points and he is from East Lothian while fourth was Simon Hogan with 344 points and he is from Maryport, Cumbria.

Mike Horn fishing on Kirkcaldy beach.

Neil Cutler from Newcastle won Zone 2 with 499 points and second was Mike Kyle from Easthouses, a member of the senior team this year, with 335 points.

Tommy Tate was third with 323 points and he is from Sunderland. Another Tyneside angler, Gareth Gardiner, also from Sunderland, was fourth with 321 points.

Bruce McClean from Stranraer, who is part of the Scotland men’s team this year, had the longest flat fish of 39cm.

Meanwhile, Calum Strang, who captains the Scotland junior team, had a great day with what was described as a “fantastic” card of fish, beating a number of senior anglers.

The competition also acted as a practice session for the youngsters and Hollie Stoker from Dumfries collected a new rod from Stewart Falconer, a member of the East Fife Shore Angling Club, for winning the Picture of the Month competition run on the Sea Fishing Scotland social media site to encourage more junior anglers into the sport.