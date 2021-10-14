Mosquito bite forces Calum Hill out of Spanish event

Hill, who finished in a tie for 45th at last week’s Acciona Open, had to withdraw from the Andalucía Masters due to a mosquito bite on his finger that subsequently became infected, rendering him unable to swing a club.

Connor Syme, though, is involved and aiming to build on his positive showing last week.

Rounds of 67, 69, 73 and 65 helped him into a share for 34th. Both Hill and Syme continue to push for a place in the European Tour’s Race to Dubai finals.

Kinross golfer Calum Hill. Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images