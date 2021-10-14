Mosquito bite forces Calum Hill out of Spanish event
The European Tour has teed off the second of three scheduled events in Spain, but one golfer who won’t be competing is Kinross pro Calum Hill.
Thursday, 14th October 2021, 8:14 am
Hill, who finished in a tie for 45th at last week’s Acciona Open, had to withdraw from the Andalucía Masters due to a mosquito bite on his finger that subsequently became infected, rendering him unable to swing a club.
Connor Syme, though, is involved and aiming to build on his positive showing last week.
Rounds of 67, 69, 73 and 65 helped him into a share for 34th. Both Hill and Syme continue to push for a place in the European Tour’s Race to Dubai finals.
The top 60 players on the tour’s final rankings qualify. Hill is currently 23rd and Syme 96th.