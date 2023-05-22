Bob Grant (right) pictured competing in recent event at Knockhill (Pics by Vicky Grant/Bob Mackenzie)

Grant, a Pitscottie Motorcycle Business proprietor, has raced in Scotland, the British Championship series, Isle of Man TT races and international events in Ireland, but his ultimate ambition is to win a road race in his 60th year to make it wins in five decades.

The rider, who had taken a break from racing to concentrate on his business and nurture British Superbike riders through the early stages of their careers, surprisingly showed up at a recent Knockhill meeting to compete in the Superbike class on his 14-year-old 1000cc ‘Big Bang’ Yamaha.

Any doubts about the diminutive former champion’s pedigree were soon dispelled with a solid display of results over the weekend which culminated in a series of podium positions.

Bob (left) with his friend John McPhee, an ex-Moto GP rider

“I just wanted to see if I could still be competitive after such a long time away from racing,” Grant said. "I keep my hand in with track days and personal tuition, but racing is a different matter.

"The reason I fancied coming back that I had a conversation with former British Touring Car racer Ian Forrest, who although retired from the sport these days had quipped about his success over the decades.”

Bob has always been an ambitious rider, a racer who has competed and beaten the world’s best on his day with stars like Joey Dunlop and Guy Martin having to give their best during battles with the tenacious Fifer.

For a rider like Grant, news about his return to racing has earned really strong accolades from the world of motorsport and racing.

Bob is interviewed by the press post race

Scottish racing megastar Niall Mackenzie, a frequent visitor in Scotland as he runs his Niall Mackenzie Superbike Track Days at Knockhill and is a strong supporter of developing future young riders, had these comments for one of his more seasoned racing pals.

“Over the years Bob and myself have probably spent half our lives at Knockhill so it was inevitable we would become friends,” Mackenzie said.

"That involvement moved up a level in 2002 when he worked with me in the early years of the Niall Mac Knockhill track days.

"Then in 2008 I raced Bob’s CBR 600RR in my one and only outing in the class, taking two wins over an eventful but enjoyable Jock Taylor meeting.

“Bob hasn’t changed a bit over the years and after already making a successful comeback in 2023 it seems he really will be around Scottish racing forever.”

TV commentator Duncan Vincent added: “Fantastic to see one of Scotland’s more popular elder statesmen make a comeback into the Scottish Superbikes. He has lost none of his skills for riding, bike prep and set-up.”

At this Sunday’s Knockhill Rewind Festival, Grant will get on track alongside the aforementioned Mackenzie and fellow racing legends like Grand Prix winner Randy Mamola and MotoGP star John Hopkins.