Rory Butcher is staying positive ahead of his return to competitive action

Despite qualifying sixth fastest on his local track at Knockhill Racing Circuit earlier this month, Toyota Gazoo Racing UK driver Butcher, 36, subsequently failed to record a top-10 finish in any of the three races.

He did not finish race one as he retired on lap 17, before he achieved respective placings of 15th and 12th in races two and three during meeting seven of the 10-meeting championship series.

But a defiant Butcher posted on social media: “Still licking my wounds after a tough home race weekend but I’m finding many positives to take away.

“Hustling my Corolla to P4 in qualifying felt incredible after the team had given me a car that had a genuine pole position in it. It was so close at the front and came down to the wire.

“The unpredictable conditions made it difficult for everyone and I chose to roll the dice in Race 1.

"Based on the conditions at the time I felt I could make the slick tyres work and saw a risk pitting for wets. This clearly didn’t end well (with a wee visit to the gravel trap) and ultimately turned our race day upside down.

“I’m super proud of everyone at Toyota Gazoo Racing UK for backing me 100% after my error of judgement in the first race and for turning my car around so quickly. We are a team and we win and lose together.

“The results aren’t coming yet but the pace is. It won’t be long before we’re back fighting for trophies. It’s coming.

“Big thank you to all the marshals and circuit staff for hosting an incredible event.

“Another huge thank you to all the spectators who travelled far and wide to brave the elements and support the BTCC. The bankings were still full for Race 3 despite the monsoon rain. Huge respect.

“And lastly to my friends, family and sponsors who continue to be a massive support.”