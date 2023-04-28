Katie-Lee Smart with her dad Lee Smart (Submitted pics)

And the Leslie Primary School pupil is rated one of the favourites to win the upcoming Service Central Ninja Karts World Championship heats and final – featuring over 30 drivers from across the UK doing speeds of up to 45mph – each over 12 laps at Lochgelly.

Her dad Lee, who runs Lochgelly-based welding firm Hardie Motorsport, told the Glenrothes Gazette: “A lot of people are talking about Katie-Lee having a good chance of winning and I don’t like talking in that manner.

"But she’s got to be one of the home favourites.

Katie-Lee on a race day

"If she did actually win it I don’t know what the outcome would be but certainly everyone in Scotland would know about the celebrations!

"Preparation is key. I need to make sure the car is 100 per cent the best I can give her.

"I’ve got to make sure I put in the hours in the garage to make sure she has everything at her disposal.

“Katie-Lee came second in the Scottish Championship at Lochgelly last year and I was on edge watching.

These vehicles reach speeds of up to 45mph

"I think I was ready for a nervous breakdown. When it comes to the big races, the title ones, that’s when you’ve got the hunger in your belly.

"It was a controversial one because initially Katie-Lee was docked two places for what was deemed to be contact on another kart from her.

“But the back marker had actually moved across into Katie-Lee’s path. On the day we finished fourth but through us appealing it and it being reviewed we got our second place back.”

Blue roof driver Katie-Lee, who has been competing in Ninja Karts since the age of six, is following in the footsteps of older siblings Kaitlyn and Candice, who have now moved up to racing Corsas in non contact oval racing.

Katie-Lee is one of world championship favourites

Lee, who also raced when he was younger but now lets his daughters take the limelight, revealed that Katie-Lee has competed at over 10 meetings this year, including further afield trips to Ireland and the Isle of Man.

"We’ve probably travelled more than anyone else competing,” the dad added.