Motorsport prodigy Thomas Johnstone blazes a trail

Fifteen-year old Thomas Johnstone from Kettlebridge is taking Scotland’s rallying world by storm.

The youngster currently tops the 2019 rankings not only in the Junior 1000 Ecosse Challenge but also in the Pearsons of Duns Nissan Cup and the Novices class.

So far in 2019, the Ecosse Challenge has seen young racers take on courses at Ingliston, Condor, Leuchars and Crail – and Johnstone leads the field.

Thomas is “mad keen” on rallying and all things automotive. Together with his family, outwith school, he spends almost every minute of his spare time repairing and restoring cars. The rest? “Rallying!”

Thomas knows he is joining a super competitive world, explaining: “Motor racing is one of the hardest sports. The competitors are all passionate, not just about racing but about every aspect of the motoring world. I know that to be on top I have to give 100 per cent but I’m prepared to do that as it is just the best possible feeling.”

The Junior 1000 Ecosse Challenge is part of a national initiative that gets 14 to 17-year old youngsters involved in competitive special stage rallying.

And although he is flying high in the rankings, he knows that to stay there will take a huge amount of hard work – and investment. Thomas said: “This isn’t about pulling on a pair or running shoes.

“Rallying is a very costly sport and I am very grateful to those who support me in my racing.”

Thomas will be working this summer to promote himself to potential sponsors, adding: “Rally sport is an exciting world. I am really keen to find commercial sponsors who will put their trust in me to help highlight their work.

“If I am to attract sponsorship, I have to win.

“I have demonstrated this year that I can do that – and hope my success will attract sponsorship so I can return that investment with interest.”

Anyone interested in supporting Thomas in his endeavours can contact him through his Facebook page – Thomas Johnstone

For more information, please contact Tom’s dad, Robin on 07767 811070.