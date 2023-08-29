Rory Butcher celebrates at Donington Park after winning race three on the final lap

Toyota Gazoo Racing UK driver Butcher, 36, lauded his team and its drivers after completing rounds 22, 23 and 24 of the 2023 series at the Leicestershire track.

The Fife man, whose round 24 triumph was his first win this season and left him 10th in the overall drivers’ standings on 149 points with two meetings remaining in 2023, said: “We joked about it – ‘You’ve done this before. You can do it again. We’re not leaving Donington without silverware.’“That’s the teamwork we’ve got back at base. So happy to see Ricky (Collard), the way he is driving at the moment, and George (Gamble) is on the cusp there of making a breakthrough as well.

"It’s like nothing I’ve ever experienced before. We share data, we’re really open, we champion each other. It’s great.”

Butcher claimed race three after long-time leader Dan Lloyd spun out on the final lap when a driveshaft broke on his Team Hard-run Cupra.Pole-sitter Lloyd had dealt with every challenge that the reversed-grid had thrown at him – including a safety car period and late surge from Butcher – but incredibly with just half a lap to go his Autobrite Direct with Millers Oils car spun wildly into the gravel on the run out of McLean’s.It was heartbreak for Lloyd, but a huge win for Butcher, as both drivers demonstrated the emotional highs and lows of the BTCC.

It was also a much-needed victory for Toyota Gazoo Racing UK after a frustrating season at times, but the Speedworks Motorsport run squad showed solid pace for much of the weekend.Aron Taylor-Smith returned to the rostrum for the first time in seven years to finish second in race three, whilst Adam Morgan was third.Race one winner Ashley Sutton now leads race two champ Tom Ingram by 42 points in the overall drivers’ standings, with Jake Hill and Colin Turkington still remain in contention to win.BMW top the manufacturers’/constructors’ championship, whilst NAPA Racing UK leads the teams’ table.