MP bowls to begin a landmark year

North East Fife MP Stephen Gethins threw the first jack at the opening of Anstruther and District Bowling Club’s 125th anniversary event.

The club’s original opening ceremony in 1894 was conducted by Henry Torrens Anstruther MP and his wife Eva following a massive public fundraising event to create a green.

On that day Provost Anderson threw the first jack and Mrs Anstruther the first two balls, officially opening the green.

Mr Gethins was able to replicate that day’s celebrations with members including club president John Parker and secretary Alan Nairn, ahead of the traditional president v vice president match.

The MP also marked the anniversary with an Early Day Motion in Parliament.