MP Stephen Gethins lends his support to ‘great asset’ Cupar Golf Club

North East Fife MP Stephen Gethins has shown his support for Cupar Golf Club which is driving forward efforts to be at the heart of the community.

The local MP met up with treasurer John Houston this week to hand over a donation to the club.

Stephen Gethins, who is a founder member and co-chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group on Golf at Westminster, said he recognised the benefits of playing golf on health and mental wellbeing and praised the club for its efforts in the community.

The MP said: “Cupar Golf Club is a great asset to the town and wider North East Fife.

“As well as the historic attraction of being one of the oldest nine-hole clubs in the world, it has a great well-kept course and excellent facilities in the clubhouse including meals.

“A lot of work has gone into making the club accessible to all members of the community and events like the annual fireworks display are a good example of that.

“The clubhouse is a great venue and I know a lot of work is going into encouraging members of the public to use it.”

Mr Houston added: “We are doing a lot of work promoting the benefits of golf, particularly for health and social inclusion.

“We are also encouraging more juniors to play with various incentives such as lessons from a PGA professional as part of the junior membership.

“We want the clubhouse to be used and for the local community to benefit from having this facility on their doorstep.”