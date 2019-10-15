Muay thai youngsters return from Turkey with World Championship silver medals

Two junior athletes from a local martial arts club have won silver medals at an international tournament.

Mark Cuggy Jnr (14), and Carmen Feeney (15), who train at Sortaksin Muay Thai Gym in Markinch, were part of the GB team competing in the IFMA World Youth Muay Thai Championships in Antalya, Turkey.

The duo were the only Scottish juniors to return with medals, described as an “outstanding achievement from a small village gym”.

In all, Team GB brought home eight medals, including four bronze, two silver and two gold.

Carmen attends Glenrothes High School while Mark is a pupil at Auchmuty.