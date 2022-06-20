Narrow loss for Largo at Falkland

Man of the match David Scott walks off after his innings

It proved to be an excellent match with the scoring close until the very final stages of the game.

Winning the toss, Largo skipper D Scott decided to send Falkland in to bat.

Scott opened the bowling with youngster C Merrington and B Bentley.

The combination unfortunately struggled to find a consistent line and length and handed an early advantage to the afternoon’s hosts.

This allowed the Falkland opening bats to settle nicely, scoring six boundaries in the first six overs.

A change needed to be made so Scott brought himself on with his off spin, hoping a change of personnel would result also in a change of fortunes.

The Falkland openers were to remain stubborn though, until a fantastic piece of fielding from Merrington on the boundary resulted in the run out of opener Emerson for 30.

This brought Barkley to the crease who was to pose just as stubborn a threat as the opening pair.

Scott, bowling all eight overs through, was unlucky to have four dropped catches from his spell but It wasn’t until H Collinson came into the attack that Largo made their come back removing both Forbes, 54, and Barkley, 52.

At this point runs did begin to slow but the damage had already been done.

Late wickets from Dorey and Bentley brought Falkland’s final score to 229-7.

With usual opener Tooze injured during fielding, Scott elected to open with himself and Filsell.

This would be an inspired choice on the day for the local side.

Scott and Filsell would give Largo an opening partnership of 96.

Scott contributing a big hitting 68 runs with five sixes and eight fours forcing Falkland to go ball hunting and ball changing, this also his first senior 50.

Once the partnership was broken, wickets began tumbling for Largo which meant Largo going from 100-1 after 15 overs to 159-7 after 24 overs.

However, the game was not over as the in-form I Brown was at the creased partnered by the ever enthusiastic Collinson after his wonderful bowling spell.

Both played fantastically with Collinson scoring three wonderful boundaries until he was removed for 20, nicking one behind to keeper Ferguson.

Largo had moved from 159 to 204.

Now only requiring 26 runs with plenty of overs in hand, all it would take was someone to partner I Brown and Largo would have an unlikely victory.

With Ahmad being removed, the next ball after hitting a superb boundary for five the final wicket was off injured opening bat R Tooze with Largo now only requiring 14 runs from five overs.

It was very much all to play for as the local side sensed victory was in their grasp.

Sadly, trying to get strike for the next over I Brown looked for a quick single that wasn’t there and Tooze was run out on one with I Brown ending the innings not out on 46.