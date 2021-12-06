National award for Fife coach Richard

Former chairman of Disability Sport Fife, Richard Brickley OBE, is to receive a national award.

By Sports Reporter
Richard Brickley

Brickley, who retired in October, has been announced as the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award ahead of the UK Coaching Awards 2021.

He said: “I am thrilled to receive the award but at the same time recognise that there are so many others who could equally claim the right to be here.

“The last two years have been challenging for all of us involved in sport.

"Being a member of the Scottish Disability Sport education and coaching tutor team and being involved in so many projects and programmes that have changed lives fills me with enormous satisfaction and pride.”