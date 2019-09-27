National call-ups for Fife Synchronised Swimming Club teenagers

Two youngsters from Fife Synchronised Swimming Club have received national call-ups.

Eva Williamson (13), from Kirkcaldy and Molly Sands (13), from Perth have qualified for Scotland’s Synchro Caledonia 13-15 squad.

They have participated in two training days so far and will, if they pass their next grades, be eligible for selection to represent Caledonia in competitions against English and Welsh clubs next year.

Lead coach, Lesley Bloomer, said: “This is the first time that Fife Synchro swimmers have participated in the Caledonia squad and is testament to both Molly and Eva’s hard work and also the skill and enthusiasm of the great poolside team we have. We wish Eva and Molly all the best in their forthcoming grades and trials.”