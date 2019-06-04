National call-ups for trio of former Kinross High pupils

Three former pupils from Kinross High School were on international duty at the weekend.

Jack McKelvey and Mark Cathro were playing for Scotland men’s volleyball team in an international challenge match against England at Perth College on Saturday afternoon.

This was Mark’s first cap for the Scotland men’s team and he handled the occasion well.

The Scotland men’s team has not played a home international against England for a number of years.

The teams last met in Newcastle last year where England triumphed 3-1 to lift the Carol Russell trophy.

On home soil, and playing at Perth College for the first time, the Scotland squad has changed dramatically since the last match in this country, with a young, enthusiastic and committed squad bolstered by one or two more experienced heads.

The opening exchanges were evenly matched but the home side eventually crept ahead to win both the first and second sets.

The third set saw England come back fighting and soon established a comfortable lead but the Scots found an energy from somewhere to draw level and eventually win the set for a remarkable 3-0 win.

Mark Cathro said: “What a feeling beating England 3-0 today!

“My celebration says it all.

“First time we’ve beaten them since 2012!

“Not a bad first international match I suppose.”

Meanwhile, Mitchell Brown was in Ireland competing for Scotland in the SCD (Small Countries Division) Beach Volleyball Championships.

With interest stretching far and wide across Ireland, the attending crowds enjoyed a dramatic day of action in this global initiative offering an attractive alternative qualification pathway for athletes and National Federations to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Set in County Meath, on the east coast of Ireland 40kms north of Dublin City Centre, Bettystown was the perfect setting for a weekend of high level beach volleyball.

The setting was perfect and the players certainly revelled in them, producing some top class sport.

Unfortunately it wasn’t to be for Mitchell and his partner Harris Ritchie with the Lithuanian pairings finishing in the top two positions followed by Ireland and then Scotland.