National call-ups for volleyball duo

Two former members of Kinross Volleyball Club will be on international duty for Scotland at this weekend’s European Beach Volleyball.

The event is being held at Perth’s Darnhall Tennis Club where two permanent beach volleyball courts are being prepared.

Connor Boyle from Kelty and Mitchell Brown from Kinross have paired together for the first time with a long term view of reaching qualification for the Birmingham Commonweath Games in 2022.

Both started their volleyball as 12-year-olds with Kinross Volleyball Club and moved on to play for City of Edinburgh Volleyball Club with Connor progressing to play in the English National League.

Both have already been capped for Scotland at full, six-a-side level but are now concentrating on the two-a-side game while still playing national league with their respective club sides.

Scottish Volleyball, along with Perth & Kinross Council, have been working in partnership to create this new inland beach volleyball facility which will allow beach players to prepare for future national and international competitions.

The men’s and women’s beach competition will start on Friday, September 20 at Darnhall with qualification matches continuing through Saturday and Sunday morning with the finals taking place on Sunday.

With the weather forecast looking favourable fans are invited to watch the free event.