Neil Steven comes out on top in club championship

Defending champion, Neil Steven, has retained the XIXth Hole Golf Club of St Andrews, club championship title.

By The Newsroom
Wednesday, 22nd June 2022, 1:01 pm
Neil Steven (left) receiving the championship trophy from Ian Mason, captain of the club.
It proved to be a closely contested affair as golfers competed for the prestigious title.

In a closely contested 18-hole final over the world-famous Old Course, though, Steven managed to defeate David Finlay by 2&1.

The narrow margin of the win demonstrated just how tight things had been across the final.

Earlier in the semi-finals, Steven overcame the challenge of David Hill by 5 and 4, while Finlay beat Michael Edie by 4 and 2.

