Neil Steven comes out on top in club championship

It proved to be a closely contested affair as golfers competed for the prestigious title.
In a closely contested 18-hole final over the world-famous Old Course, though, Steven managed to defeate David Finlay by 2&1.
The narrow margin of the win demonstrated just how tight things had been across the final.
Earlier in the semi-finals, Steven overcame the challenge of David Hill by 5 and 4, while Finlay beat Michael Edie by 4 and 2.
Pictured is Neil Steven (left) receiving the championship trophy from Ian Mason, captain of the club.