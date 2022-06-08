New coaching set-up introduced at the Howe

Stewart Lathangie will head up the new coaching team at the Howe. Stock pic by Roy Macintyre

The new coaching team have been tasked with helping take the Howe to the next level after the first XV narrowly missed out on promotion to National League 2 last season.

Stewart Lathangie, Ian Manson, Ian Rankin, David Thomas and Chris Fusaro will all work with players at various levels.

Lathangie, who’ll become the first XV’s head coach, has a long association with the club and was part of the all conquering Howe / BBHS team from 2007.

He is a past captain, gaining over 250 caps.

Manson is another who knows the club well, coaching at various levels from the minis to the crusaders.

He’ll continue to coach with the crusaders while also assisting the senior men when required.

Fusaro will be assisting on a part time basis and is another hero from 2007 who has played for Howe, Stirling County, Scotland 7s, Scotland U18s through to the Scotland International team, and Glasgow Warriors.

Rankin will also be assisting on a part time basis, having been captain and coach at the Howe and with many years of representative and international experience.

Thomas is still competing for a place in the first XV and will also be passing on his experience to the club’s players.