New exhibition celebrates 175 years of curling in St Andrews

Fans of the roaring game can trace the 175 years of St Andrews Curling Club in the town’s heritage museum.

The exhibition features many interesting artefacts, and looks back on its rich history.

The club was instituted in 1846, with around 35 founding members, including old Tom Morris - best known as one of the greats in golf.

Outdoor curling from the early days of St Andrews Curling Club

The founders, with John Whyte Melville, of Mount Melville in the chair and supported by the committee Major Playfair, Mr. Purvis, Mr. Lindsay, Mr. Cheape, Mr. Reid, and Mr. Tullis of Balrymonth would have played their matches on a pond two miles south of St. Andrews - exposed to the elements.

Pre-war membership grew to 121 and today it has 30 members.

Today curlers play out of Dundee, Forfar and Kinross.

The exhibition launched on Friday and runs until February 27, and is open Wednesday to Sunday 12:00pm – 4:00pm

