New faces on show at Cowdenbeath Racewall

Kennoway stock car driver Ross Watters.

In the morning the Micro F2 drivers have their session and among those taking a tentative step into the stock car world will be Reece Anderson (Cowdenbeath) and Evie McLellan the latter taking over from her brother, Ben, who like a few others has graduated to the Ministox.

The senior session starts at 1pm and it looks as if it is going to be a busy session.

New faces in the Minis include Ollie Sime, Andrew Scott and David Philp Jnr Jnr whilst Lewis Clark Burgoyne and Robbie Armit will be back after suspension.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ross Watters and Barry Glen hope to debut their new Saloons whilst Charlie Folan and Declan Honeyman are expected to make their first appearances in their cars.

Amongst the Stock Rod drivers appearing will be Michael Bethune (Kirkcaldy) and David Philp Jnr who will be giving their new cars a run whilst they could well be joined by the likes of Cammy Doak and Cameron McDonald.

There are quite a few new faces intending to race Stock Rods this season and it is hoped that some will show on Sunday.

In the Prostock Basics, it is expected that Jordan Dignan and Cammy Archibald, who have both swapped from the Prostock Basics to the Prostock, will be giving their new cars an outing.

Off the track, BBC Scotland have announced that they are to show the Stock Car Superstar programme, which was filmed at the Cowdenbeath Racewall on Wednesday, 3rd March at 10.30pm.

Over the last two weeks of the stock car season film crews from Specky and Storyboard Productions concentrated on the rivalry between Formula II drivers Chris Burgoyne, who is the World Champion and the British Champion Gordon Moodie.

The filming highlighted the complexities of setting up a Formula II stock car whilst also bringing in the family side as they filmed them at home.