New golf hubs aim to attract hundreds onto the fairways

St Andrews based Scottish Golf will invest £15,360 to launch four regional hubs aimed at increasing female participation in the sport.

The cash comes as part of a £300,000 investment from the Scottish Government to target women and girls who have previously had little or no access to physical activity for a wide variety of reasons.

Scottish Golf is one of 15 organisations to benefit from the Women and Girls Fund.

The four hubs will compliment the national governing body’s existing Get into Golf offering, offering entry level coaching in a fun and inclusive environment across the country.

The money couldn’t come at a better time for the sport, with Scotland set to host the Solheim Cup later this year.

It’s hoped that the interest in the game around that time can be capitalised on and attract more young girls and women to take up the sport across the country.

Carol Harvey, women and young people development manager at Scottish Golf, welcomed the announcement, saying: “Scottish Golf is delighted to have received new investment to support the organisation in its aims of encouraging more women and girls to get involved with the game.

“In an exciting year for women’s golf in Scotland, with The 2019 Solheim Cup being staged at Gleneagles in September, the support from the Scottish Government’s Women and Girls Fund will allow us to deliver four new women and girls’ golf hubs across the country, aimed at introducing over 400 new women and girls into the game.

“The hubs will run for 39-weeks during term-time with PGA professionals delivering entry-level coaching in a friendly environment for beginners.”

Sports Minister, Joe FitzPatrick MSP, congratulated the projects that have been successful in their applications.

He said: “There are so many benefits to making sport and physical activity a part of daily life.

“From improving physical and mental health, to developing skills and strengthening communities, the impact can be life-changing and that’s why we want as many people as possible to enjoy those benefits.

“It is encouraging to see that participation in sport and physical activity by women and girls in Scotland is increasing, but some still face barriers to taking part.

“The projects who will be supported through the £300,000 Women and Girls fund have shown great insight and innovation in understanding those barriers and taking steps to address them.

“I look forward to seeing the impact that they have.”

Further details on Scottish Golf’s new women and girls’ golf hubs, including venues, dates and registration information, will be released in due course.