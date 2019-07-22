New management team at Glenrothes Rugby Club

Glenrothes Rugby Club will start the 2019/20 season with a new look management team in place.

Former player Ron Harris is stepping up from assistant to become head coach and will be joined by fellow ex-player David McIvor.

Completing the triumvirate is team manager Douglas MacKinlay.

Ron said he is “delighted” to be taking over as the team looks to make the step up from the Tennent’s Caledonia Region League Division 1.

“My first aim is to get a decent player base and get the club promoted,” he said, “we’ll need to see whether we can do that in one season or not, but the idea is to get promoted this year.

“I think that’s achievable.”

Adding that Glenrothes is “a really well run club” Ron said he will implement a new system for the season ahead.

“We are putting in place a management team of players.

“The idea there is that each of these players has a group that they will look after. So rather than just one person chasing after 80 players every week, we have seven or eight people looking after 10 players each.

“For me this will continue into the future. Myself David and Douglas all have lots of experience and played the game to a high level, so what we want to do is take the club forward.

“David will bring a different voice and, like me, he wants to see the club back to where it was before and where it should be. Certainly the third tier of Scottish Rugby isn’t too far away for the club.”

Ron will now turn his attention to the season ahead and says he is looking to bolster his squad.

“We’re hoping to bring over a couple of players from New Zealand,” he said.

“Players from there are very positive and play to a good standard.”