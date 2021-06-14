New members in a rush to sign up at Windygates Bowling Club

Sandy McCall opened the new season at Windygates

The club has proudly announced that 43 new members have signed up this year, including 19 individuals who are brand new to bowls.

It means Windygates has managed to increase its membership from just 39 in 2019 to 86 in 2021.

This is despite the club being closed for much of the last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The forward thinking Windygates committee made the most of the club being closed over the winter by undertaking an extensive refurbishment.

New toilets have been installed as well as carpets and flooring, a new free-to-play jukebox and a new 75” TV.

The toilet refurbishment was done by local firm, Moderno and made possible by funding from Fife Environmental Trust.

The carpets and flooring were fitted by Jim Clark.

Alongside this, the club advertised a range of exciting offers to both appeal to new members and thank existing members for their support, including a free club top for all members, half price for new members and a refer a friend offer,

Club president, Bruce McCall, is delighted with the work that has been going on to help improve the facilities.

He said: "The new refurbishment is just one of the ways we’re giving back to our amazing members.

"The club is moving in the right direction and we are creating a community hub to be proud of.

"In 2019, we had 39 full bowling members, we now have 86, including new ladies and junior members, which gives us great hope for the future.

“We’d like to say a big thank you to local firms Moderno and Jim Clark, who did a great job in difficult conditions under Covid-19.

"We’d also like to thank our amazing volunteer team for the hours they’ve spent on hall and bar decoration.

"The club is looking fantastic.”

It’s been a tough year for all sports clubs who have been forced to close their doors for the bulk of it.

But with restrictions now easing and play resumed, McCall says now is the best time to take up bowls.

“It’s been amazing having people back in the club,” he said. “Everyone is welcome, so whether you want to try your hand at bowls, hire a space for an event, or are looking for something to do on a Friday night, come along and see what we have to offer.”

Windygates Bowling Club has a programme of events planned over the next few months for members and non-members, including a range of local and Scotland-wide tournaments, fun days, social nights and coaching sessions for new bowlers.

The newly refurbished large function hall is also available to hire. Email [email protected] for more information.