New north east Fife golf tournament launched

The Duke's is one of the three top courses chosen to host the new tournament. Pic by Mark Alexander

Confirmed as a fixture within The PGA in Scotland 2022 schedule, the tournament will challenge teams to play three tournament rounds at The Duke’s, Kingsbarns Golf Links and Dumbarnie Links between September 21-23.

With a minimum purse of £35,000 for PGA pros, incredible prizes for amateur teams and an awards dinner held in The Hall of Champions, The Old Course Hotel Pro Am provides an opportunity to be a part of history.

The PGA in Scotland-managed event will feature an amateur team competition played over three days alongside an individual professional competition over the same duration. Teams will comprise three amateurs and a professional with the option for teams to bring their own pro, or be allocated one by The PGA in Scotland.

Ayden Roberts-Jones, manager of The Duke’s said: “This tournament provides a unique opportunity for passionate golfers to play some of the finest courses in Scotland while making their own piece of history.”

The event will be based at the five-star Old Course Hotel Golf Resort & Spa with golf at The Duke’s, Kingsbarns Golf Links and Dumbarnie Links.

Representing the interests of PGA professionals, The PGA in Scotland organises around 60 events throughout the year.