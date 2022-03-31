New north east Fife golf tournament launched
Plans have been announced for the inaugural Old Course Hotel Pro Am, a tournament that will bring together championship courses across north east Fife in a format for both amateur and professional golfers.
Confirmed as a fixture within The PGA in Scotland 2022 schedule, the tournament will challenge teams to play three tournament rounds at The Duke’s, Kingsbarns Golf Links and Dumbarnie Links between September 21-23.
With a minimum purse of £35,000 for PGA pros, incredible prizes for amateur teams and an awards dinner held in The Hall of Champions, The Old Course Hotel Pro Am provides an opportunity to be a part of history.
The PGA in Scotland-managed event will feature an amateur team competition played over three days alongside an individual professional competition over the same duration. Teams will comprise three amateurs and a professional with the option for teams to bring their own pro, or be allocated one by The PGA in Scotland.
Ayden Roberts-Jones, manager of The Duke’s said: “This tournament provides a unique opportunity for passionate golfers to play some of the finest courses in Scotland while making their own piece of history.”
The event will be based at the five-star Old Course Hotel Golf Resort & Spa with golf at The Duke’s, Kingsbarns Golf Links and Dumbarnie Links.
Representing the interests of PGA professionals, The PGA in Scotland organises around 60 events throughout the year.
For information visit www.oldcoursehotelproam.com