New Racewall season gets underway

Dylan Smart in his stock rod

Ministox drivers Robbie Scott and Charlie Faichney hit the headlines when they rolled their cars in spectacular fashion in separate races.

Coupled to that there was no shortage of action, plenty of contact and five white grade winners.

In the formula II, white grade driver Trevor Harris from Kinglassie returned to the scene with a brand new Polley built car and had a meeting to remember.

Harris was third in heat one but then led the second heat from start to finish to record a narrow win.

Harris led the final but lost the lead he had built up when the race was suspended.

Although he did lead for a couple of laps he was eventually caught and dropped to fourth place.

In the ORCi stock rods, Kirkcaldy’s Dylan Smart had a dream start when he took his new car to an opening heat win.

Smart then had to settle for the runners up spot in heat two but had to retire from the final after being spun.

Michael Bethune, from Kirkcaldy, got the defence of his track points title off to a good start with two fifth places in his heats and then a fourth in the final.

Ross Watters, from Kennoway, also had a good opening meeting in his new saloon, picking up two fifth places in his heats and then adding a fourth place in the final.