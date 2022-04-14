New season begins for St Andrews Ladies Putting Club
It’s that time of year again when our golfers are starting to return to their greens ahead of an anticipated exciting summer.
The St Andrews Ladies Putting Club opened the new season with the spring medals, played over two rounds over the Himalayas.
The event was keenly contested and well attended by members.
The winner was Ann Gray. 86. 2nd Maureen Gardiner 92 (bih). 3rd. Pam Bagnall 92
Best single round went to Beverley Wilson 39.
The club also played its Tod Stewart Medal
First was Sylvia Dunne, 83. 2nd Maureen Gardiner, 85. 3rd Beverley Wilson 88.
