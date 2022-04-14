New season begins for St Andrews Ladies Putting Club

It’s that time of year again when our golfers are starting to return to their greens ahead of an anticipated exciting summer.

By The Newsroom
Thursday, 14th April 2022, 7:58 am
Updated Thursday, 14th April 2022, 7:58 am
Pam Bagnall, Ann Gray, Maureen Gardiner and Beverley Wilson

The St Andrews Ladies Putting Club opened the new season with the spring medals, played over two rounds over the Himalayas.

The event was keenly contested and well attended by members.

The winner was Ann Gray. 86. 2nd Maureen Gardiner 92 (bih). 3rd. Pam Bagnall 92

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Best single round went to Beverley Wilson 39.

The club also played its Tod Stewart Medal

First was Sylvia Dunne, 83. 2nd Maureen Gardiner, 85. 3rd Beverley Wilson 88.

Please send all contributed results to [email protected] by noon on a Monday.