New season rolls around at Kennoway

It’s the time of the year again when the area’s bowlers can banish the winter blues and get back onto the greens.

By Scott Inglis
Monday, 17th May 2021, 1:17 pm
The new bowling season has officially started at Kennoway. Pic by Mark Rodgers

Across Fife bowling clubs are again welcoming back members who have had to wait on the sidelines until restrictions were eased.

Given the way it’s played, few sports are safer than bowls and Kennoway are amongst those hoping the sun can continue to shine down on them this summer.

The traditional start of the season throwing of the jack took place at the weekend at Kennoway bowling and sports club.

Watched on by members, Phil Grieve this year had the honours of getting the season officially off and running.

Lawn bowls can be played provided all activity is consistent with current Scottish Government guidance on health, physical distancing, and hygiene – clubs need to ensure that members, players, volunteers, and visitors are fully aware and can adapt to changes in guidance at short notice.