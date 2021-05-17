New season rolls around at Kennoway

The new bowling season has officially started at Kennoway. Pic by Mark Rodgers

Across Fife bowling clubs are again welcoming back members who have had to wait on the sidelines until restrictions were eased.

Given the way it’s played, few sports are safer than bowls and Kennoway are amongst those hoping the sun can continue to shine down on them this summer.

The traditional start of the season throwing of the jack took place at the weekend at Kennoway bowling and sports club.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Watched on by members, Phil Grieve this year had the honours of getting the season officially off and running.