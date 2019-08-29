Newburgh gaffer delighted with spirit

Newburgh Juniors are sitting pretty in second place in the McBookie.com South Premier League and boss Scott Hudson couldn’t be happier with his squad.

United inflicted a first defeat of the season on Bo’ness at the weekend as they continue their impressive start to the new season.

Hudson was pleased to see his side back to winning ways after last weekend’s defeat to Kirkcaldy and Dysart.

The gaffer said: “Last week’s result could have set us back if we had allowed it as momentum is massive in football.

“Thankfully the lads responded well and we got the result that we needed before the break for the cup tie next weekend.

“Everyone stepped up today every one of them played well and I have nothing but praise for their performance”.

Newburgh travel to Sauchie on Saturday to play in the first round of the DJ Laing East Region Cup.