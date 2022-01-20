Newburgh hoping to build on "positive" signs

The East Shore Park side were at Kinnoull last Saturday on East of Scotland Football League First Division Conference B duty.

Sadly they were unable to plunder any points on their journey, returning to the kingdom on the wrong end of a 5-1 defeat.

There were no signs of the heavy loss on the cards when both sides were matched evenly during the opening half, the score 0-0 at the interval.

But Kinnoull upped their game in the second-half and netted twice within the space of a couple of minutes.

They added a third before Jamie Forrester reduced the deficit.

Sadly the home side added another couple to snuff out any hopes of a fightback.

Saturday’s opponents sit seventh in the league.

Having only played 16 games so far this season, though, they do have the luxury of as many as six games in hand on others around them.

The sides met two weeks ago at East Shore Park and the ‘Burgh fought hard to come away with a creditable 0-0 draw .

A 'Burgh spokesman said: “ Last weekend Luncarty travelled to Oakley United at Blairwood Park and came away with a 1-1 draw thanks to a 25 yard equaliser from Keith Dewar, whilst the Burgh came a cropper in the second half at Kinnoull.