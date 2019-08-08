Newburgh’s Emily Dark helps to light up European champs

Newburgh’s Emily Dark is helping Scotland make their mark at the European Hockey Championship II 2019.

The talented 18-year-old was chosen to represent Scotland at the event which is currently being held in front of packed crowds in Glasgow.

And they’ve certainly been making their mark on home soil, starting the tournament with a bang.

The tournament started on Sunday with a 7-0 win over Ukraine, followed on Tuesday with a 3-2 win over Czech Republic.

On Wednesday night they played Austria and won 3-0.

Emily has played a prominent part in the opening fixtures, getting her name on the scoresheet and also playing a part in the build up to some of the other goals.

All of these emphatic wins helped Scotland to top their group and have set up a semi-final against Poland which will be played on Friday.

Proud mum Dawn said: “Emily is the youngest player on the team and has had a super year.

“She has completed her first year at St Andrews University studying a masters in physics.

“She was awarded the Chancellors award and the Professor Tom Taylor Trophy at the St Andrews University Saints Sports Awards.”

It’s been a terrific few months for the teenager whose stature is really starting to grow in the sport.

Her performances on the pitch have led to a host of top accolades coming her way.

Emily was awarded the U18 and U21 Female Player of the Year at the Scottish Hockey Awards before being selected for the GB Elite Development Programme (Hockey) in October 2018.

She has spent her first year training with them and travelling to China to play for GB EDP.

Mother Dawn added: “We are so proud of her achievements.”